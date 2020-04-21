Virgin StartUp webinars for businesses during COVID-19

Virgin StartUp is launching a free webinar series to help businesses during COVID-19.

The not-for-profit entrepreneurial hub will take a look at various topics including: HR and employment law, tips on adapting a start-up in times of crisis, and legal advice for founders.

Virgin StartUp has teamed up with a range of experts to run the free webinars. Andrea Reynold, the CEO of Swoop Funding, will advise on alternative funding options for businesses. Swoop Funding helps small businesses access funding options, working with start-up and growth companies to raise funding across debt, equity and grants, and help them execute their plans.

Ben Keene, co-founder of Rebel Book Club, will look at examples of how other start-ups are adapting and how you can re-imagine your business. In the Creativity in a Crisis webinar, he'll be answering questions on what you can do right now to survive or thrive.

Image by Etienne Gilfillan

The series of Lockdown webinars will run from April 23rd and will be free for anyone to join – simply visit Virgin StartUp on Eventbrite for a full list of sessions and to sign up for tickets.

Virgin StartUp has also shared advice for businesses who may be concerned about how the coronavirus is impacting their companies.