Virgin StartUp Angel Investment Accelerator: The answer to your fundraising prayers

If you’re a founder looking to fundraise, Virgin StartUp’s new accelerator could be a match made in heaven. The seven-week programme will teach you everything you need to know about angel investment.

Virgin StartUp has helped thousands of founders unlock millions in investment through its scale-up programmes, and this accelerator combines all the best bits to get founders and their businesses ready to raise.

The 12 founders who took part in the July 2022 programme have collectively raise more than £2.9 million in investment.

Karen Harris, founder of StoriBoard – which raised £1.2m following the accelerator, said: “If you’re a founder who’s raising money for the first time, this programme definitely helps you prepare you. It sharpens your deck and your thinking, and connects you with people who can help.”

Virgin StartUp

By joining the programme founders will get:

Expert insight – Virgin StartUp brings industry experts in funding, angel investment, pitching, marketing, PR, law, and more to deliver in-depth interactive workshops

Community – founders will join a cohort of people on the same journey for support and accountability

Networks – the chance to practice pitches with angel investors looking for ambitious founders to back

Founder inspiration – unrivalled access to other founders who've been there, and done that, so you can too.

Investment-ready – founders and their businesses will be pitch perfect and ready to raise

Post-programme support – three months of facilitated peer mastermind sessions and a dedicated mentor for six months

Total control – Virgin StartUp doesn’t take any equity as part of the programme

Applications for the accelerator are open now, until 6 March 2023. And the programme starts on 21 March 2023, and runs for seven weeks. Find out more from Virgin StartUp and apply now to start making your fundraising goals a reality.