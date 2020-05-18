Virgin Sport launches Hackney Moves for Heroes

With the 2020 Hackney Moves festival postponed due to COVID-19, Virgin Sport has announced the Hackney Moves for Heroes virtual race.

They’re challenging you to run either 5K or a half marathon for Hackney’s Homerton Hospital NHS Trust.

All you have to do is complete your run and upload your finish time to receive a virtual goody bag and join the leaderboard. As well as a digital goody bag for all finishers, there will be a prize for each male and female age category winner.

Registration is free and open until June 1st. Anyone can register, regardless of whether you were registered for the Hackney Half or Hackney 5K.

Once you’re registered, you can complete your 5K or half marathon challenge at any time. Virgin Sport recommends using a tracking app to log your running activity – it doesn’t matter which one, you’ll just need photo evidence of your time to submit it. Results need to be uploaded by June 5th.

Sign up to the Hackney Moves for Heroes challenge now.

