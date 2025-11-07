Virgin Red unboxes Black Friday magic

Who needs black when red looks this good? This Black Friday, Virgin Red is turning up the heat with incredible offers on travel, experiences, and everyday rewards, making it easier than ever to turn your points into something extraordinary.

From triple points on your train ticket to bonus bottles of wine (yes, really), we’ve packed this month with ways to make your Virgin Points go further, faster, and more fabulously than ever before.

Triple points with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Every journey should feel like a win - even your Monday morning commute. From 3 to 30 November, Virgin Red members can earn triple points when booking train travel through the Virgin Trains Ticketing app. That’s nine Virgin Points for every £1 spent. Festive trips, big family reunions, or sneaky getaways? All aboard.

Bonus points with Booking.com

Cosy season just got a glow-up. Book a UK or European stay via Virgin Red and earn up to 10 points per £1 (up from 8). Whether you’re after Cotswolds comfort or chasing snow in the French Alps, your next Booking.com stay just became a points powerhouse. Offer ends 2 December.

Cheers to Virgin Wines

'Tis the season to sip and celebrate so Virgin Wines is bringing two cracker deals:

New customers can snap up a 12-bottle case for £5.99 a bottle, saving £83.

Already points-rich? Nab the same case for just 15,000 Virgin Points (was 20,000).

Pick red, white or a mix, and stock up for party season.

Points, points, and more points

Big brands, big rewards. From Currys to B&Q, Just Eat to Boots. Shop through the Virgin Red app or site and rake in those Virgin Points with every purchase. You’re buying anyway… might as well be rewarded for it.

5,000 bonus Virgin Points with Tesco Clubcard

Turn Clubcard into club perks. Link your Tesco Clubcard to Virgin Red via auto-exchange and unlock 5,000 bonus points. Just sign up and have 250 Clubcard points in your account by 25 January 2026. That’s one more step towards sun-drenched voyages, VIP upgrades, or maybe just a great glass of red.

We looked at Black Friday and thought: it’s all rush, no reward. So, we're giving you a month of feel-good deals instead.

