Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® — your ticket to Travel Tuesday

First there was Black Friday. Then came Cyber Monday. Now, US holiday makers can rejoice with limited time deals from Virgin on Travel Tuesday.

The secret to scoring the ultimate value? The Virgin Red Rewards Card powered by Synchrony and Mastercard. The one-of-a-kind card gives US residents the keys to rack up Virgin Points on everyday spending, unlocking extraordinary experiences across multiple Virgin brands.

With a boarding bonus of 40,000 Virgin Points for new cardholders who spend $3,000 within the first 90 days – and 3 Virgin Points for every $1 spent with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages – Travel Tuesday is the perfect time to book your next Virgin holiday.

Take a look at some of the savings you could enjoy…

Virgin Hotels

Discover joy at Virgin Hotels this holiday season. Stay 3+ nights and save 50% off the best available rate on bookings through 2025. Valid for bookings on 3 December only.

Virgin Voyages

Take to the seas with stand-out itineraries from Virgin Voyages on offer. Buy one Sailor, get the second 80% off... or to put another way, 40% off all voyages with up to $300 in free drinks through 2026. Be quick, this offer ends on 3 December.

Virgin Atlantic

Plus, you can now use Virgin Points for any seat onboard Virgin Atlantic – including upgrades – with pricing based on demand.

The savings don’t end there. For an annual fee of just $99, cardholders can choose from six exclusive Virgin perks twice a year, one when you spend $15,000 and another when you spend $30,000:

Flying Club reward voucher for a companion seat or a cabin upgrade on Virgin Atlantic .

One free night stay at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

One suite upgrade at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

Up to $300 bar tab with Virgin Voyages .

Blue Extras Perk Package with Virgin Voyages, including laundry service, an exclusive cocktail party, and daily coffee credits.

And additional always-on perks include:

No foreign transaction fees on overseas purchases.

2,500 Virgin Points when you add a loved one as an additional user (up to four users).

An anniversary bonus of 5,000 Virgin Points each year upon renewal.

Earn 25 Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Tier Points for every $2,500 in eligible purchases (up to 50 Tier Points per month).

Access to exclusive World Elite Mastercard® benefits, like Priceless Experiences, and Mastercard security protections.

So go ahead and spend. The rewards are yours for the keeping. Residents of the 50 United States or D.C., 18 or older can find out more here.

Information accurate as of time of publishing.

Terms and Conditions

* Points based on a standard price for return flights in Economy. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply. Subject to availability.

** Points required for redemption accurate at time of publication but subject to change and rewards are subject to availability.

The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® is only available to U.S residents, 18 or older. This communication is exempt from the general restriction under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is made or directed only at persons outside the UK and within the USA.

Virgin Red membership required to use Virgin Points. Certain benefits and rewards may also require membership of the loyalty program of the relevant Virgin company such as Virgin Atlantic Flying Club in the case of reward flights and upgrades. Terms apply.