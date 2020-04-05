Virgin Orbit share ventilator progress

Virgin Orbit have been working around the clock on the design and development of a simple, low-cost and highly scalable bridge ventilator.

An application has been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization and Virgin Orbit is engaged in ongoing discussions with regulators, experts and the US government.

Today @Virgin_Orbit brought their newly designed ventilator to @Cal_OES!



This ventilator is made with easy to find parts, will run for months, and is powered by a windshield wiper motor. They start production next week. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BKANjOAURQ — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 3, 2020

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart presented the design to California Governor Gavin Newsom and his team at the Emergency Medical Services Authority, led by Dr. David Duncan. The Virgin Orbit team were grateful to receive concrete feedback to help ensure that the ventilators can help patients as soon as possible.

Watch the video above to see Dan Hart with Governor of California Gavin Newsom discussing the ventilator and sharing the prototype.

The team are aspiring to hit a production rate of 100 devices per week within about a week; doubling that in the following week; and then doubling the figure again in subsequent weeks.

For anyone interested in manufacturing or procuring our ventilators, please go to http://virginorbit.com/ventilators.