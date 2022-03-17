Virgin Orbit plans Poland partnership

The Government of Poland has signed a letter of intent to partner with Virgin Orbit to bring the first-ever air launch capabilities to Eastern Europe. This includes investment in a spaceport, which will become a launch hub for surrounding Baltic nations.

The Government of Poland signalled its resolve to enter the small satellite launch market following an official visit by the Minister of Economic Development and Technology and head of the Polish Space Agency to the Virgin Orbit factory in Long Beach, California.

The Polish Space Agency (POLSA) – which oversees Poland’s space development - conveyed its strong interest in bringing a domestic launch capability to Poland through Virgin Orbit’s air-launched LauncherOne system. The Polish government intends to collaborate with Virgin Orbit to conduct a detailed analysis of LauncherOne's practical applications in support of Poland’s science and economy industries

“Today’s agreement marks an important step to providing assured access to space for Poland and surrounding nations - serving Polish industry, science and security. Poland’s forward thinking is inspiring at this critical juncture for Europe and we’re honoured to serve them and partner with the Polish space community to open space for good,” said Virgin Orbit’s CEO Dan Hart.

The letter of intent was signed by President of POLSA Professor Grzegorz Wrochna and Dan Hart in the presence of Piotr Nowak, Minister of Economic Development and Technology.

Virgin Orbit has now completed three successful commercial launches from an in-land spaceport and has proven its ability to reach orbits not previously possible from the West Coast of the United States.

Virgin Orbit’s dedicated carrier aircraft and ground support systems demonstrate its unique ability to create launch solutions for regions where spaceflight would otherwise be limited or impractical.

Virgin Orbit is beginning an ambitious expansion outside of the United States with plans to open the first launch capabilities for space ports in Oita, Japan and Alcântara, Brazil. Later in 2022, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne will also launch a historic first orbital flight from the United Kingdom.

