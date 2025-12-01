Virgin names the first ever Head of Yes

After a nationwide search packed with bold bids, skydives and spontaneous songs, we have found our ultimate ‘YES’ person - and his name is Chris Tomkins.

Chris, a 31-year-old content creator from Newcastle, has just landed the role of a lifetime: Virgin’s first ever Head of Yes. For the next six months, Chris will be saying yes to globe-trotting, heart-pumping, soul-stirring Virgin travel experiences - and getting paid £50,000 to do it.

Think fabulous flights, luxe hotels, and eye-widening cruises. All captured and shared with Chris’s signature style on TikTok at @christomkins123.

So, who is Virgin’s new Head of Yes? Chris moved to Newcastle eight years ago as a hairdresser. He has a taste for adrenaline and a unique knack for storytelling. Chris has since skydived, bungee-jumped and backpacked his way around the world - and, earlier this year, took another leap by going full-time as a content creator.

He applied to be the Head of Yes not just to reignite his passion for travel, but to bring his community along for every thrilling, joyful, wildly spontaneous moment.

And it was no easy gig to get. Since launching the role in September, over 400 creators across the UK threw their hat in the ring, submitting everything from musical odes to adventure reels in the hopes of proving their ‘yes’ credentials.

The shortlist? Twenty creators who each scored 20,000 Virgin Points and were invited to an immersive Virgin day out in London.

Chris stood out for his boundless energy, bold attitude and genuine love of sharing his story - the very essence of a Virgin adventurer. And he gave us a good giggle.

"Choosing our Head of Yes has been a truly inspiring process," said Sam Kelly, Chief Experience Officer at Virgin. "Chris captures what it means to live boldly, and we can’t wait to see where his ‘YES’ journey with Virgin takes him next."

Virgin’s own research shows that 70% of Brits believe their best memories come from saying ‘yes’. No surprise there – it’s kind of our whole thing.

As for Chris? “I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said. “I’ve loved the Virgin brand for as long as I can remember - I’ve got memories of saving up and heading into Virgin Megastore to buy CDs as a child - so this is a real full-circle moment for me. I’ve always tried to live life by saying yes to the opportunities that scare and excite me in equal measure, and I can’t wait to take that mindset on the road with Virgin. I’m so excited to bring my community along for every step of the journey too. They’ve been with me through all my highs, lows and wild adventures so far, and this next chapter is going to be the biggest one yet."

Chris officially steps into his Yes-powered boots in January 2026. First stop? You’ll have to follow along to find out.