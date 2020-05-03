Virgin Money’s homeschooling programme

Virgin Money’s Make £5 Grow has been run in more than 1,700 schools in recent years. Now, they’ve adapted the free programme to enable parents homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic to use it with their children.

Make £5 Grow gives children the experience of running their own business. It provides children with an opportunity to apply what they have learnt in literacy and numeracy, builds their speaking and listening skills, and gives them the opportunity to prepare presentations. The programme also develops problem-solving skills, financial literacy, risk awareness and an enterprising spirit. Thanks to Virgin Money, you can now run it at home with your budding entrepreneurs.

The programme is aimed at children aged nine to 11. Virgin Money provides lesson plans, fun activities and resources to help children learn more about running a business.

Children will discover what an entrepreneur is and what skills they need to be successful in business. They’ll also learn about market research, sourcing materials, budgeting, creating a brand and what they need to think about when selling products.

Virgin Money has also launched the Money On Your Mind service, where their Red Team is answering any questions you might have about your finances at the moment.