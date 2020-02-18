Virgin Money announces new music partnerships

Virgin Money has announced new partnerships with two of the world’s most iconic music venues: The O2 and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Music has always been at the heart of the Virgin brand and Virgin Money is going back to its roots to bring music and money together in a way that only it can. Supported by a ‘Bright Music Moments’ campaign, which will focus on creating a platform to showcase the transformative power of music, the partnership will enable Virgin Money to create unique experiences and unforgettable events.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money says: “Music is the soundtrack to our lives, and we want our customers to feel truly rewarded by their bank and experience something that only Virgin Money can offer in an authentic way. This is the beginning of a journey we’re on to tap into the Virgin DNA, going back to our roots, but in a way that is befitting of the new decade.

“Through our partnerships with The O2 and The SSE Hydro, we want to bring customers closer to the music they love. Whether it’s through discovering new talent, creating memories at gigs with friends and family, or accelerating the pathway for people to develop careers in music, Virgin Money is committed to investing in British music. We hope to redefine the role of sponsorship to drive a much deeper customer experience.”

Virgin Money’s commitment to music goes beyond The O2 and The SSE Hydro. As part of its wider ambition to disrupt the status quo, it is reimagining the role of the bank branch on the UK high street – and music is set to play a major part in this. Virgin Money stores will be ‘bank by day, music venue by night’.

Virgin Money is also teaming up with some key figures from the UK music industry to plan a series of ground-breaking initiatives that will identify, support and amplify the best new British music. They will work with emerging talent, providing funding and financial advice, performance opportunities and a platform to share their work in new and exciting ways.

