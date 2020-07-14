Virgin Mobile Canada launches Virgin TV

Virgin Mobile Canada has switched on Virgin TV.

Virgin TV is a brand new way for Virgin Internet Members in Ontario and Quebec to get the hottest live and on-demand TV shows and live sports on any screen they want.

No TV set-top boxes or installation are required for Virgin TV. It’s an app-based service that works with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Users can watch two streams at the same time, pause and rewind live TV, resume on-demand programmes where they left off and keep up with all the latest trending shows.

Members can catch all the drama, action and game day thrills with shows like In The Dark, The Daily Show, 90 Day Fiancé and live sports from TSN and Sportsnet. The Virgin TV core package includes more than 50 channels, such as CTV Drama Channel, CP24, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and all the major Canadian and US networks. Members can choose to add more channels if they want, and also get the Crave + Movies + HBO package and Starz streaming.

Virgin TV is a subscription-based service available exclusively to Virgin Internet Members with 15Mbps or higher Unlimited Virgin Internet plans. There are no long-term contracts and current members can add Virgin TV for as little as $35.

Visit Virgin Mobile Canada to find out more.