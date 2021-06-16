Virgin Media O2 paves the way to more sustainable network expansion

Virgin Media O2 is literally paving the way to a more sustainable future by trialling recycled materials when expanding its network in Glasgow.

The trial, which was supported by Glasgow City Council and planning and design specialists C-Plan, saw Virgin Media O2 using recycled stone and sand to fill in the pavement after laying fibre cables in two Glasgow streets.

Most telecommunications companies use new materials sourced from quarries when building or expanding their networks. But Virgin Media O2 is looking for more sustainable alternatives. The materials they used underwent on-site testing and monitoring to make sure they were suitable – and the results are positive.

With more than 100,000 tonnes of aggregate materials used each year by Virgin Media O2’s Project Lightning network expansion programme, switching to recycled aggregate could save more than 450 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media O2, which launched in June 2021, is a new joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica in the UK. The new company aims to combine its connectivity, people and brands to accelerate action on climate change, and has set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon operations by the end of 2025. It has also committed to using its gigabit and 5G connectivity to help power smart technology to lay the foundation for a low carbon future for the UK.

Rob Evans, managing director of fixed network expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “In every area of our business, whether it’s through the design of our products, the way we operate, or the materials we use when we’re building new network, we’re constantly evolving to help in the fight against climate change.

“This trial shows our commitment to doing things differently and reducing our environmental impact as we bring gigabit services to more homes and businesses on the streets of Glasgow and help to upgrade the UK.”

