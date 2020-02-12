Virgin to launch telecoms services in Spain

Virgin is set to launch new telecoms services in Spain after signing a trademark licence agreement with Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel.

Customers across Spain will benefit from great value, high quality quad-play services, leveraging Euskaltel’s existing advanced capabilities and Virgin’s reputation for customer experience and a focus on changing business for good.

The Virgin brand will coexist alongside Euskaltel’s three established brands; Euskaltel, Telecable and R, which will continue to provide market-leading services in each of their respective regions. Euskaltel believes the combination of its strong existing regional brands with Virgin used on a national basis will bring excellent opportunities for growth.

José Miguel García, chief executive officer of Euskaltel, said: “The Virgin brand will be a major asset for Euskaltel as we expand our business into the rest of Spain. Virgin represents the great customer service, value and reliability that are central to our National Expansion strategy. We are convinced that Virgin is the right brand to drive growth and value in our business as we expand into the 85% of the Spanish market where we are not yet present.”

Virgin Group CEO Josh Bayliss added: “The Euskaltel Group is a market leader in Spain, known for its excellent service and innovation in the telecoms sector. These are qualities on which we pride ourselves at Virgin, making us confident Euskaltel is the perfect partner with whom to launch Virgin telecoms services in Spain.”

The Virgin brand is already well known in Spain, and next year Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, will set sail from its home port of Barcelona.