Virgin Hyperloop helps with homeschooling

At Virgin Hyperloop, they’re used to wearing many hats as part of a start-up team. But nothing could have prepared them for juggling homeschooling and conference calls.

They are fortunate enough to be able to continue working remotely, making inroads towards making hyperloop a reality. But they also wanted to share something from their makeshift home offices to yours. So each week, Virgin Hyperloop will release something to keep the kids occupied for half an hour – an activity based on a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subject or a hyperloop colouring page.

All the resources will be live on the Virgin Hyperloop website – so make sure you bookmark that page and keep checking back.

For the first week, they’ve shared a colouring page based on real pictures of Virgin Hyperloop’s XP-1 test vehicle. Alex Esseveld, head of design at Virgin Hyperloop, created the colouring pages for his four-year-old daughter Mina and has shared them for everyone to download.

Visit Virgin Hyperloop for the latest activities.