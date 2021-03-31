Virgin Hotels to open Glasgow hotel

Pack your kilts, Virgin Hotels is opening a new hotel in Glasgow.

Virgin Hotels is set to open a brand new property in the Scottish city in 2022. Located at 236-246 Clyde Street, the hotel will be a perfect base for exploring the city.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will have 242 Chambers and Grand Chamber suites, meeting and event space, and multiple places to enjoy a bite to eat and a few drinks, including Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant Commons Club. Virgin Hotels will also feature Funny Library Coffee Shop, a communal workspace that serves Laughing Man coffee, the brand co-founded by Hugh Jackman.

“Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow,” said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. “Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, added: “Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more – making it the perfect location for the newest hotel. Virgin Hotels Glasgow will have all the brand differentiators such as our innovative Chamber design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy our distinctive lifestyle experience."

Can’t wait for Glasgow to open? Visit Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville or Las Vegas. Later this year you’ll also be able to stay at Virgin Hotels in New Orleans and New York City.

