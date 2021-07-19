Virgin Hotels to host Summer Sessions entertainment experience in Nashville and Dallas

We may be halfway through the Summer but the party is far from over. Virgin Hotels has teamed up with Virgin Voyages and Belvedere to bring you weekends full of festivities, sunshine, and relaxation.

Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville are inviting guests for the ultimate entertainment experience. Their party-packed outings will be full of exciting music, group workouts, immersive pop-ups, and happy hours. And of course Virgin Voyages will be taking over the hotels’ pool clubs to set the scene, Beach Club at Bimini style.

Channel Tres, Yung Bae, and Sam Blacky are headlining Summer Sessions, which will kick off in Dallas on July 23. A lively Summer Friday’s daytime party at The Pool Club will kick-start the event with music by the Dallas Cowboys DJ, DJSC. The weekend will continue with more musical entertainment, pool parties, dining, health and wellness activations, and personal touches from Virgin Voyages and Belvedere.

Keeping the energy alive, Virgin Hotels Nashville is hosting the second Summer Session three weeks later beginning August 13. Again setting the tone poolside, the party starts in the sunshine with DJ Rod, Coach & Hish. The rest of the experience will follow suit with rooftops to dance the night away and open-air lounges for a Summer escape.

Join us this Jul + Aug at #VHSummerSessions, the ultimate entertainment experience in partnership with @VirginVoyages & @belvederevodka. Enjoy a party-packed WKD of musical programming & more at @virginhotelsdal & @virginhotelsnsh https://t.co/us3kljprAm pic.twitter.com/TGFCrCmnTY — Virgin Hotels (@virginhotels) July 13, 2021

No one does Summer quite like this. Join Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville for the weekend we have all been dreaming of.

