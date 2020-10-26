Exercising the right to vote is vital.

That’s why Virgin Hotels has teamed up with legendary hip hop platform, The Source , to launch the ‘Don’t Sleep on Voting’ campaign.

It’s designed to inspire non-partisan voting in the upcoming United States presidential election, as well as in future regional and local elections.

This campaign utilises the influence of a diverse range of creatives including:

They have all recorded short videos emphasising to the audience in their own unique way why everyone should vote.

Take a look at an example from Cassadee Pope below.

"Virgin Hotels is committed to providing the resources and encouragement needed to ensure everyone's vote is counted," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Whether you're voting by mail or in person, the time to use your voice is now, and we're thrilled to be partnering with The Source and some of our friends to continue getting the word out."

L. Londell McMillan Founder The Northstar Group and owner of The Source, commented,"We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels and blend our collective voices and our powerful brands to drive home this simple but crucial message – that sleeping on this election is not an option."