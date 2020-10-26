Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin Hotels partners with The Source to encourage voting

The entrance to Virgin Hotels San Francisco
Virgin Hotels
Asher Harris
by Asher Harris
26 October 2020

Exercising the right to vote is vital.

That’s why Virgin Hotels has teamed up with legendary hip hop platform, The Source, to launch the ‘Don’t Sleep on Voting’ campaign.

It’s designed to inspire non-partisan voting in the upcoming United States presidential election, as well as in future regional and local elections. 

This campaign utilises the influence of a diverse range of creatives including:

They have all recorded short videos emphasising to the audience in their own unique way why everyone should vote.

Take a look at an example from Cassadee Pope below.

"Virgin Hotels is committed to providing the resources and encouragement needed to ensure everyone's vote is counted," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Whether you're voting by mail or in person, the time to use your voice is now, and we're thrilled to be partnering with The Source and some of our friends to continue getting the word out." 

L. Londell McMillan  Founder The Northstar Group and owner of The Source, commented,"We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels and blend our collective voices and our powerful brands to drive home this simple but crucial message – that sleeping on this election is not an option." 

Look out for the videos on Virgin Hotels and The Source’s social media pages. 

Virgin Hotels

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Mannequin at Virgin Hotel, Dallas
Virgin companies

An artful approach to social distancing at Virgin Hotels Dallas

28 May 2020
A man DJing with a facemask on with two women in the background chatting while wearing facemasks
Virgin companies

How Virgin Hotels is keeping guests safe

1 September 2020
Virgin Hotels San Francisco
Virgin companies

How Virgin Hotels freed the WiFi

6 March 2020