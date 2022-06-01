Virgin Hotels opens its doors in Edinburgh

Dig out your kilt and dust off your bagpipes, Virgin Hotels has opened the doors on its first European property in Edinburgh. Today marks the soft launch for hotel guests, with the hotel opening to the general public from 14th June.

Situated in the landmark India Buildings in the Scottish capital’s Old Town, just a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle, the hotel has 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design.

Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar, will take reservations for all visitors from 14 June, acting as a modern-day social club, with exclusive events and the best cocktails in the city.

The grand opening - Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

The grand opening will take place this autumn, bringing even more dining and drinking hotspots, including Eve, a vibrant all-day dining space that will offer a progressive approach to late-night entertainment, and Greyfriar’s Hall, a 19th century church that has been beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue and a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.

Just like all Virgin Hotels properties, Virgin Hotels’ Chambers feature two distinct spaces:

The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, plenty of closet space, a make-up desk with a well-lit mirror, and an extra-large shower with toiletries by Arran of Scotland. The Lounge features Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically designed bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with a curated selection of local products (all priced at street prices), and plenty of outlets to plug in your laptop, smartphone and any other device you might travel with.

Guests visiting the hotel can sign-up for The Know, which gives them a personalised hotel experience, access to room upgrades, member rates, special events and a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club.

Members of The Know also get access to Virgin Hotels’ app, Lucy, which controls everything in the Chamber from lighting, temperature and the TV to room service and even opening the rooms without a key.

About Virgin Hotels

Each hotel has been designed to reflect the city in which it’s located: the first Virgin Hotels property in Chicago is based in the 1928 Old Dearborn Bank Building, a designated city landmark since 2003, and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened its doors in 2021 with Mojave desert-inspired decor. Similarly the southern residential feel of Virgin Hotels New Orleans helps guests to feel at home in the city while Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.

Joining The Know guarantees guests non-stop preferential treatment. So whether you choose a trip to the New Orleans’ French Quarter, want to play in Las Vegas, or opt to explore downtown Nashville, it’ll be the trip of a lifetime.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is open now. Have you planned your stay yet? Visit Virgin Hotels to book now.