Virgin Hotels New Orleans opens its doors

Virgin Hotels is opening the doors of its newest hotel today in New Orleans, so if you’re looking for somewhere to party, you know where to go.

Located in the Warehouse District, the design of Virgin Hotels New Orleans is inspired by the history of the city. The hotel features multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the 13th floor bar and lounge Dreamboat, a rooftop restaurant and bar The Pool Club, and Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant bar and lounge Commons Club.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors in New Orleans,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. “This beautiful, new hotel will offer the distinctive ‘Virgin’ experience travelers know and love, from our inviting Chambers to our dynamic food and beverage offerings. But we also have a real made-in-New Orleans ethos at play here, from the art and design throughout the hotel, to the personalised experience we provide our guests though our LUCY mobile app. Virgin Hotels New Orleans will surely offer a window into a city waiting to be explored.”

Virgin Hotels New Orleans offers 238 Chambers, including Chamber Penthouses, Grand Chamber Suites, as well as a Penthouse Suite and Richard’s Flat – a 1,097 square-foot suite with floor to ceiling windows that overlooks the downtown New Orleans.

The Chambers feature Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower and enough closet space for two. Open the pair of panelled doors (another tip of the hat to New Orleans’ French-inspired design) and you’ll find The Lounge. In here, the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed takes centre stage, alongside a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with all your favourites at street prices, a TV, yoga mat, and a cafe-style desk placed in front of cosy built-in window seating offering city views.

Guests will find plenty of outlets in their Chamber so their devices will never be without charge. And if they download Virgin Hotels’ Lucy app and sign up to The Know, they’ll be able to control the light and temperature in their Chamber, as well as order room service, check in and unlock their Chamber direct from their own device.

Looking for a weekend getaway in New Orleans? Head over to Virgin Hotels and book your stay now.