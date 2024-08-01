Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is open for business (or pleasure)

A new Virgin Hotel has opened in London today, and it’s changing the direction of travel in the city.

The 120-room hotel is situated in the beating heart of Shoreditch; the creative and cultural hub of the capital. The hotel is changing up the way we stay with a suite of elevated experiences; from a sleek rooftop bar, pool, restaurant, private members club, and treatment rooms managed by Ibiza’s Blue Marlin. BiBo, an existing Spanish restaurant on the property, will remain open in association with world-famous chef, Dani Garcia. Think tapas in the basement, cocktails on the roof. The hotel’s lobby lounge and café will become a pop-up Commons Club (Virgin Hotels’ flagship food and beverage concept), before its transformation into an exciting new space later in the year.

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch

Virgin Hotels was created to do things differently, and its London destination makes no exceptions. Guests can expect ultra-personalised experiences, spaces that combine ergonomics with luxury, and surprise and delight touches. Pets are also welcome and the mini-bar is stocked with local snacks from small businesses. The technology is seamless thanks to virgin Hotels’ app (called Lucy) which acts as your own personal assistant and is available to those signed up with The Know. The Know is Virgin Hotels’ personalised loyalty programme. The rooms (we call them chambers) are designed in meticulous detail too. Every chamber has a unique two-section layout, to create more space and a sense of indulgence and privacy. The chambers are also adjustable for work, play or whatever works for you. Walk-in showers, sit-down vanities, a custom-designed patented bed that doubles up as a lounge space, and smartly stocked Smeg fridges are what you might expect in a suite, but you’ll find them in every chamber at a Virgin Hotels location. The London property is currently undergoing a gradual transformation to bring these signature features to the space.

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch

All Virgin Hotels properties are also designed to reflect the city that hosts you. For Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, this means industrial design (with less grit, more glamour), exposed brickwork, Gargantuan floor-to-ceiling windows, and bespoke art in every chamber. But we also know it’s the people who can make the biggest difference when you travel, especially when you’re so far home. At Virgin Hotels you can expect warm, laidback and heartfelt service. It’s hospitality with a uniquely British twist.

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, commented: “I’m so thrilled to see Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch has swung its doors wide open. The UK is where the Virgin story all began, so it’s incredibly exciting to have another foothold in the city. Virgin Hotels was created to do things differently, and Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is no exception.”

Virgin Hotels

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our first London hotel today – our 17th property in the Virgin Hotels Collection. This is the beginning of an exciting journey to bring our Virgin Hotels brand to life in this spectacular building and we can’t wait to share it with our guests and create some Virgin magic in Shoreditch.

“We already have some incredible experiences to showcase alongside the highly personalised service that Virgin Hotels is known for, and there’s even more to come.”

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch

To celebrate the opening, Virgin Hotels is offering those who join The Know, as well as existing members, the chance to earn double Virgin Points on stays during September to December 2024 when they link their account to Virgin’s rewards club, Virgin Red.

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch

London’s calling, so book now and be one of the first to experience Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch for yourself.