Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Unstoppable Weekend Celebration

Red bus outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels
Joanna Helm - author
by Joanna Helm
9 June 2021

Virgin Hotels has officially made it to Las Vegas. The hotel’s Unstoppable Weekend Celebration is set to take place from 10-13 June, full of entertainment, excitement, and surprises.

The former Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has been completely reimagined in a unique Virgin style. The property is now home to a 4,500 capacity live-music venue, Mediterranean-inspired beach club, 13,000 sq. ft event lawn, and an eclectic list of bars and eateries.

Festivities kick off inside The Theater with performances from Christina Aguilera, Flo Rida, and Mix Master Mike. Guests can also look forward to a special appearance from Richard Branson as he joins for the highly-anticipated weekend in Vegas.  

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas lobby
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Harmon lobby
Virgin Hotels
Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas entrance
Virgin Hotels

Next up is the opening of Élia Beach Club. Event-goers will get a taste of Mykonos in the heart of Nevada at a pool party featuring Sofi Tukker and Sam Blacky with Lane 8 taking over the venue the following day.

Money, Baby! is the hotel’s sports viewing and betting experience that will debut with a surprise celebrity guest DJ for Élia’s afterparty and the weekend’s shutdown party. This unique venue is sure to be high energy and the ultimate adult playground.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas also houses a more intimate theatre, 24 Oxford, which will feature cutting-edge new artists. Opening weekend, this venue will be hosting “27,” a tribute concert in honour of musical legends gone too soon at the age of 27: Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse.

And, of course it would not be the ultimate weekend in Las Vegas without a major sporting event. On Saturday inside The Theater, Olympic silver-medalist Shakur Stevenson will headline in the city for the third time, going up against Jeremiah Nakathila, one of the world’s top pound-for-pound talents.

When in need of a break, guests will also get to savour Virgin Hotels’ renowned Chambers and relax in patented beds. Nothing short of spectacular, the Unstoppable Weekend for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is sure to be one to remember.

To stay updated on the new hotel and the weekend’s events follow along on Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Instagram and Twitter.

Virgin Hotels

