Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is unstoppable

Virgin Hotels
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
27 April 2021

Virgin Hotels has opened the doors to its newest hotel in Las Vegas – and the party is truly unstoppable.

The hotel has released a brand new advert, which picks up where the last one left off – with the party arriving on a bright red Virgin Hotels bus from the desert to the new hotel. Once the group boldly arrives, you’ll see them experiencing Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ exhilarating new atmosphere. 

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies

These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in.

Want to enjoy Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for yourself? Plan your trip now.

