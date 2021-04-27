Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is unstoppable

Four things you can't miss at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
26 March 2021
Virgin Hotels has opened the doors to its newest hotel in Las Vegas – and the party is truly unstoppable.
The hotel has released a brand new advert, which picks up where the last one left off – with the party arriving on a bright red Virgin Hotels bus from the desert to the new hotel. Once the group boldly arrives, you’ll see them experiencing Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ exhilarating new atmosphere.
