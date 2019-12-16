Virgin Hotels Dallas opens its doors

Virgin Hotels has opened the doors of its newest hotel in Dallas and welcomed its first guests.

The highly anticipated third Virgin Hotels property is located in the Dallas Design District on 1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard. It features 268 Chambers, including two penthouse suites, The Pool Club – a fourth-floor rooftop terrace with pool – as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets.

“I’ve always had so much fun visiting Dallas, so I’m thrilled that Virgin will have a home in this exciting city. Our hotel in the Dallas Design District will have all the signature features of a Virgin Hotels including the Commons Club, our beautiful Chambers and my personal favorite, the Yes button. But I think I’m most excited to take a dip in our wonderful rooftop pool,” said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is the first hotel in the booming Design District, which includes a vast array of furniture shops, interior design studios, art galleries, museums and restaurants.

Chambers at Virgin Hotels Dallas offer a bright and airy space, with warm textiles and Design District-sourced accessories and lighting. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity tucked between two white oak closet systems, a makeup desk with an illuminated mirror and an extra-large shower with a bench. A sliding wooden door separates it from The Lounge, which features Virgin’s patented bed with a channel-tufted headboard, a red Smeg mini-fridge stocked with snacks and a yoga mat.

There’s three dining and drinking options at Virgin Hotels Dallas: Commons Club, Funny Library Coffee Shop and The Pool Club.

Commons Club includes The Kitchen by Matt McCallister, where the celebrated chef showcases a refined, seasonally-driven menu with French influence. The Bar at Commons Club offers a cocktail menu rooted in classics and features specially curated live entertainment. The ground-level restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and there’s even a dog-friendly patio so man’s best friend doesn’t need to miss out.

Funny Library Coffee Shop is a communal workspace with an assortment of books and games. They serve Laughing Man coffee, the brand co-founded by Hugh Jackman, which gives back to people in need.

The Pool Club is a rooftop space on the fourth floor, with a stunning pool overlooking the Dallas skyline. Guests can relax in social settings among greenery and trees with hanging Moroccan lanterns. There’s a Secret Garden, which hides a hot tub, a hanging chair and an exclusive bar.

The Dallas property joins Virgin Hotels’ rapidly growing portfolio, which includes Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels San Francisco. To find out more about Virgin Hotels Dallas, visit the website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.