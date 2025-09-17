Virgin Gifts celebrates the Anti-Ordinary

At Virgin, we’ve always believed that life’s too short for the ordinary.

From transforming air travel to reinventing what it means to set sail, doing things differently is the Virgin way. After years of redefining how people gift, Virgin Gifts is turning up the volume with a refreshed brand and campaign designed to celebrate the anti-ordinary.

Say hello to Virgin Gifts.

Formerly Virgin Experience Gifts, the business has undergone a bold rebrand and unveiled their new Gift Anti-Ordinary campaign. The mission? To become the global leader in experience gifting, moving away from socks and candles, and into extraordinary experiences.

This rebrand is more than just a new name. It’s the result of a year-long partnership with the global agency, Further, digging deep into what really matters to gifters and giftees in the US and UK.

So Virgin Gifts is setting its sights high with one consolidated, powerful brand.

At the heart of the refresh is the Gift Anti-Ordinary campaign, which celebrates the power of connection through unexpected gifting. The flagship film will launch across YouTube, social, and UK TV this Fall.

Virgin Gifts

“This has been a hugely exciting and rigorous project, working with one of the world’s best design agencies to deliver a result we’re all proud of,” said Noel Eves, CMO, Virgin Gifts.

From the outset our ambition was clear: to unite our teams behind a singular vision and build long-term brand equity across markets. By sharpening our positioning and aligning globally, we’re staying true to our mission - enabling people everywhere to shake up routines and bring a little anti-ordinary to gifting.

Virgin Gifts will continue to operate as Virgin Experience Days in the UK, with plans to align even further in the future. But wherever you are, the goal is the same: to make gifting anti-ordinary.