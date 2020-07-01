Virgin Galactic announces world’s first virtual reveal of spaceship cabin design

Virgin Galactic has announced that it will be revealing the interior design of SpaceShipTwo’s cabin.

The virtual event will be streamed live on 28 July, 2020. To celebrate this milestone, Virgin Galactic will also be announcing plans to bring immersive experiences of Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight and cabin interior to aspiring astronauts around the world.

The unveiling of the spaceship cabin design marks the latest milestone towards Virgin Galactic’s operational readiness. It will show how the company is focused on using inspired and bold design to transform the entire customer journey.

The cabin is the design centerpiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation.

The live-streamed unveiling will feature a virtual walkthrough of the cabin, curated by the team which has striven to ensure that every detail of its design works to provide an unparalleled and safe consumer experience.

As a part of Virgin Galactic’s mission to space, and in response to current restrictions on travel and live gatherings, Virgin Galactic has developed and will be releasing new, cutting edge digital platforms.

These will provide users with an opportunity for a detailed and immersive exploration of the cabin interior and other elements of the Virgin Galactic spaceflight experience from the comfort and security of their homes. Further details will be announced in the lead-up to the 28 July unveiling event.

George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said: “One of the defining hallmarks of the Virgin brand has been experience-enhancing, pioneering design. Virgin Galactic has striven to remain faithful to that tradition by developing elegant, experience-focused vehicles for the space launch system, and choosing landmark architecture for our operational headquarters at Spaceport America, New Mexico. We now look forward to revealing our spaceship cabin design, which is progressive, beautiful and functional. We are particularly delighted that, under current restrictions, we have been able to create an experience that we will be able to share with the millions of people around the world who dream of travelling to space.”

Throughout the history of human spaceflight, the primary objectives of cabin design have been functionality and safety. The Virgin Galactic spaceship cabin has taken these design prerequisites and overlaid them with touches and features specifically created to elevate the experience of space for a new generation of private astronauts.

To set a reminder to watch the reveal of cabin interior design live, please head to Virgin Galactic's YouTube channel.