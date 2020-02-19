Virgin Fest reveals the lineup for LA festival

This is a legacy article. Virgin Fest is no longer an active Virgin company.

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for, Virgin Fest has revealed the lineup for its first ever festival with Lizzo and A$AP Rocky named as headliners.

Image from Virgin Fest

Joining them to perform across the weekend of June 6th and 7th at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park for the inaugural event are Anderson Paak. & The Free Nationals, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Clairo, Tank And The Bangas, Japanese Breakfast, and Lay Zhang.

But that’s not all. Also hitting the stage that weekend is:

2020 Rising Star Brit Award winner Celeste

Singer, drag queen and “Skinny Legend” Trixie Mattel

Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui

Former K-pop star from Girls Generation Tiffany Young

English singer/songwriter Barns Courtney

Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré

Pop singer and performance artist Dorian Electra

Cameroonian-American Vagabon

British R&B singer Ama Lou

Canadian band Bombargo

Southern rock/blues band The Marcus King Band

Indie pop singer Jay Som

TelAviv based singer-songwriter and producer Noga Erez

British performer Col3trane

Beloved pop band Hot Chelle Rae

British soul singer Tiana Major9

Singer-songwriter Empress Of

Electronic music artist and activist Madame Gandhi

Singer Miya Folic

Guitarist Sasami

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from $229 for a Fan ticket – normally known as ‘General Admission’ but no one at Virgin Fest is ‘general’. All ticket holders will receive access to the innovation hub and the secret theatre. If you want to enjoy even more treats and surprises, there are multiple levels of VIP available from backstage artist hang outs and invites to the hottest parties, to watching the show from side of stage and an on-site concierge service to meet your every need.

“Music is an emotional force of transformation – it can change people’s moods, their outlook on life, and sometimes, it can unite the world,” said Jason Felts, CEO and founder of Virgin Fest. “We are embracing the dream that music can bring to get us to a better place – for our fans, for our people, for our communities and for our planet. We envision a tomorrow where festivals live and breathe the extraordinary – Virgin Fest looks to lead that charge.”

Image from Virgin Fest

As well as three music stages, Virgin Fest will feature BEYOND, an area showcasing some of the products and technology that will change the world. Ticket holders will experience the next generation of immersive entertainment, wearable technologies and more, with hands-on demonstrations.

All are welcome at Virgin Fest and they’re looking to celebrate everything that makes Los Angeles unique. This will be reflected not only in the lineup but in everything that happens across the weekend. Virgin Fest is somewhere anyone can have a great time irrespective of race, colour, pronoun, identity, gender, age, creed, ability, religion, political party, language, origin, heritage, traditions, background, education, income, career path, status, experience, viewpoint, beliefs, philosophies, ideas, shape, size, skill, style, appearance, music taste, who you voted for, what you’re into, how you live, who you know or who you love.

Virgin Fest is also putting sustainability at the heart of what they’re doing. They’ve put a ban on all single use plastics onsite at the two-day event and will be sharing details of a robust renewable energy and solar programme closer to the event. They’ll also work to eliminate waste and give back to the community by donating surplus food to local homeless shelters.

Virgin Fest is encouraging festival goers to consider their individual carbon footprint too. Ticket holders can get four free single rides on LA Metro buses or trains to get to and from the festival. There’ll also be water refill stations across the site so attendees can bring their own bottle – or purchase a collectible, reusable, collapsible que Bottle with their ticket.

Visit Virgin Fest or download the Virgin Fest app now to get your tickets.