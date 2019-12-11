Virgin Fest announces 2020 LA festival

This is a legacy article. Virgin Fest is no longer an active Virgin company.

Virgin Fest has announced its inaugural festival will debut on June 6th and 7th, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Taking place at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park, Virgin Fest will offer a diverse lineup of talent, cutting edge technology and an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

“My love of music led me to start Virgin Records nearly five decades ago. I’m thrilled that Virgin’s musical heritage lives on through Virgin Fest,” said Richard Branson. “We look forward to bringing Virgin’s expertise in customer experience, innovation, and entertainment to our festival in Los Angeles, a place that has always been very near and dear to my heart.”

The LA event will take place across multiple stages throughout Exposition Park, merging the outdoor festival experience with the convenient accommodations of Banc of California Stadium, including shade, comfortable seating and hydration stations. The lineup will be announced in early 2020 when tickets will also go on sale.

Image from Virgin Fest

“Los Angeles is a global hub where sustainability and inclusion intersect to create life-changing opportunities for Angelenos and visitors from around the world,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “When Virgin Fest arrives in Los Angeles next year, we will show the world once again what sets our city apart – our willingness to disrupt the status quo, our determination to reduce our carbon footprint, and our focus on tackling the climate crisis with our trademark creativity and our unmatched spirit of innovation.”

Virgin Fest will feature world-class hospitality, while honouring its social responsibility to the surrounding community and the planet. It will be easy to travel to Virgin Fest via public transport, thanks to its location near several Metro stations. The festival is also handpicking vendors who share its values and have policies that comply with their commitment to sustainability. Virgin Fest will also be the first festival in California to employ a reusable cup deposit system instead of single-use plastic cups.

“With a focus purely on people and planet, I am proud to launch a first of its kind music and tech experience built upon a foundation of positivity, equality and unmatched hospitality,” Jason Felts, Virgin Fest co-founder and CEO, said. “We hope to uplift our shared humanity by igniting a spirit of community for all, so that our fans feel welcomed, safe and free to enjoy the experience through music and forward thinking regardless of gender, race, sexual preference, religion, political party or disability.”

