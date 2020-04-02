Virgin EMI to host three-stage virtual festival

In partnership with VT and SeasonedBF at BuzzFeed UK, Virgin EMI is hosting a three-day virtual music festival this weekend to support Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Lockdown Live will kick off on Friday at 2pm (BST) with over 30 artists performing live from their isolation stations across three virtual stages.

Image from Virgin EMI

Virgin EMI - which has released records from the likes of Florence & the Machine, Kanye West, The Sex Pistols and Rihanna - is determined to support their artists and the music industry at large during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown Live opens today (Friday, April 3rd) from The Rhapsody Stage and features artists such as SG Lewis, Alessia Cara, HRVY, The Vamps and Calum Scott. Head to the virtual festival now to browse the map, locate set-times, pick up merchandise and take action in the fight again coronavirus. Virgin Red will also be streaming the festival live from their app - available here.

Saturday (April 4th) will be livestreamed from the Fools Gold Stage with an alternative line-up that includes Vera Blue, Twin Atlantic, Lily Moore and KAWALA.

To close the festival on Sunday (April 5th), The Encore Stage will be livestreaming the likes Nana Rogues, Adekunle Gold, Wauve and many other artists from the UK and beyond.

Image from Virgin EMI

Stay inspired, stay indoors and show your support for the industry by tuning into Lockdown Live this weekend.