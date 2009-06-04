Virgin Vie At Home and The Virgin Cosmetics Company were the Virgin Group’s online and high street stores that sold cosmetics, skincare and beauty products as well as jewellery and homeware.

Even though our ever-evolving Group is now moving away from our glamorous adventures in this particular retail sector, the brilliant Vie At Home continues to sell their fabulous ranges in the UK.

Vie At Home sells cosmetic and beauty products through their consultants as well as online and in high street shops. So if you're looking to revamp your cosmetics and jewellery collections, need a one-stop shop for fabulous styling tips or even the perfect finishing touch to make your home feel like a palace, then look no further.

Vie at Home’s beauty and cosmetic products have been developed by a team of experts dedicated to finding the best formulas, manufacturers and designers. Their brief is to innovate and improve on what's been done before.

Shop online from the comfort of your own home or get the personal touch with a Vie At Home party with one of their 12,000 consultants.

Visit Vie At Home.