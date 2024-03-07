The ultimutt flight: Virgin Australia set to launch Australia’s first-ever pets in cabin flights

Virgin Australia has announced plans to become Australia’s first airline to operate flights with pets allowed in the cabin.

Pet-lovers across Australia will be thrilled by the plans, which are subject to regulatory approval and expected to launch within 12 months.

Virgin Australia

In a social media survey of Virgin Australia’s Facebook followers in 2021, 85% of people voted in favour of the airline launching pets in cabin flights. And more recent research by Virgin Australia confirmed that 70% of people would travel with their pet in the cabin, and 57% of those said they would fly more regularly if they could take their pet with them.

There will be limits for guests bringing a pet with them, incuding:

Only small cats and dogs will be allowed, and only on specific domestic routes

Pets will be restricted to a limited number of designated rows and will not be allowed to roam freely or sit on laps

Pets must be carried in a Virgin Australia-approved pet carried under the seat in front of the owner for the duration of the flight

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka and a Virgin Australia cabin crew member with two dogs dressed in Virgin Australia uniforms at an airport | Virgin Australia

“Our love for animals has always been in the Virgin Australia DNA and we are excited at the prospect of taking off with Australia’s first-ever pets in cabin flights,” Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said. “Overwhelmingly, our guests tell us they want to travel with their pets, and we are now on a journey to make that a reality. It’s something that commonly happens overseas and is proven to work well.”

Melbourne Airport CEO Lorie Argus added: “We’ve been investing significant effort into providing relief areas for assistance animals and these facilities have ample capacity to serve Virgin Australia’s new guests.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka and a Virgin Australia cabin crew member with two dogs dressed in Virgin Australia uniforms at an airport | Virgin Australia

“Animals being carried on board Virgin Australia flights will be required to remain in their approved pet carriers at all other times within the terminal. We expect the pets in cabin concept will prove a popular offering and we look forward to working with Virgin Australia to make it a reality.”

No changes for assistance animals

Virgin Australia has confirmed that the proposed pets in cabin flights will not result in any change to approved assistance animals being able to travel in Virgin Australia aircraft cabins at no additional cost. The existing procedure for assessing the eligibility of these assistance animals to travel will also not change. And Virgin Australia will continue to offer pets to be transported as cargo through approved pet carrier services as this remains an important part of the airline’s offering.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.