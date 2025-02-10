Virgin Australia named World’s Best Cabin Crew - seventh year in a row

Who has the best cabin crew in the world? Virgin Australia has just won this accolade for the seventh year in a row.

Virgin Australia beat 380 other airlines to the post in AirlineRatings.com's 2025 Airline Excellence Awards. The strict criteria includes safety, value, passenger comfort, and innovation.

Virgin Australia

The Virgin Group has always operated under the belief that if you look after your people, your people look after your business. The wins reflects the significant contribution of the crew and the culture they contribute too.

Virgin Australia CEO, Jane Hrdlicka said: “We know our people are exceptional and deliver wonderful service each and every day, so awards like these are fitting recognition by our guests. It also showcases the value of our unique Virgin flair, which clearly differentiates us in all parts of our business but particularly the experience our guests enjoy. This ensures we stand out in all the right ways.

“As a challenger brand at heart, we’re always striving to go above and beyond and set a new bar for ourselves in terms of choice, value and service. Earning the title of World’s Best Cabin Crew for the seventh consecutive time makes me immensely proud of the experience our people consistently deliver onboard.

Virgin Australia

This year, Virgin Australia also earned third place in the newly introduced global Hybrid Airlines category. Its Western Australia-based regional and charter business, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA), was also awarded the World’s Best Regional Airline for the second year in a row.

“Earning third place in the Top 20 Hybrid Airlines category, alongside a number of our world-class airline partners, means our guests can fly with confidence knowing they’re choosing excellence when flying with us and all of our partners.

“Our WA regional operation forms a critical part of our business and has continued to grow as we’ve simplified our fleet and rebuilt our airline. I’m so thrilled that our team’s commitment to delivering wonderful service, reliability, and performance in the west has been recognised on a global scale,” Hrdlicka said.

Virgin Australia

These accolades follow a four-year investment in guest experience and innovation, which has included new aircraft, new interiors with upgraded seats, in-seat power, Wi-Fi, and industry-first innovations.

And when it comes to safety - Virgin Australia holds a seven-star rating from AirlineRatings.com, which delivers expert safety ratings of airlines around the world.

Bring on Wonderful with Virgin Australia today.