Virgin Australia becomes most trusted travel & tourism brand for the third year running

Australians have spoken (again) – and Virgin Australia is the country’s Most Trusted Travel & Tourism Brand for the third year running at the 2025 Roy Morgan Trusted Brand Awards.

It’s a hat-trick. It’s a three-peat. And we’re beyond proud of the 8,000 strong team for creating so much trust Down Under.

The award is based on in-depth research involving thousands of Australians. It’s a serious piece of work, but the end result is a very human thing: knowing that when people choose to fly Virgin Australia, they feel confident about it.

As Virgin Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Libby Minogue, said:

“This recognition reflects the trust our guests place in us every day, and it’s something we’ll never take for granted. This award also recognises our 8,000 team members who work tirelessly to deliver the service our guests deserve and can count on every time they fly with Virgin Australia.”

The news comes right after Virgin Australia’s 25th birthday, and its FY25 results, which showed strong underlying earnings growth, underpinned by improved operational performance and guest satisfaction. Not bad, right? The airline has also welcomed first Embraer E190-E2 jets - marking an exciting milestone in its fleet expansion.

Back to trust. Beyond safety and on-time performance, trust is also built in the small moments. The smile at check-in, the bubbly announcement on the PA system, the quick solution when something doesn’t quite go to plan.

According to Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine, travellers rated Virgin Australia highly for being “down-to-earth, approachable, and with a good track record”. Travellers also rated Virgin Australia “the most reliable of airlines in terms of flight times and, when cancelled, quick to offer compensation without even being prompted.”

This kind of recognition takes a village. From engineers to cabin crew, to call centre teams, pilots, head office, and everyone in-between – you’ve all had a key role to play.