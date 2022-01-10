Pack your cowboy boots and grab your stetson, Virgin Atlantic is launching new flights to Austin, Texas – the airline’s first new route to the US since 2015.

The four times a week service will launch on 25 May 2022 and will operate on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Class and Light seats.

Austin is the fourth most populated city in Texas, with 29 million residents and 7.7 million passengers travelling through its airport in 2019. It’s the live music capital of the world and famed for its art and foodie scene, as well as a wide range of outdoor activities. Virgin Atlantic Holidays will also launch a holiday portfolio in Austin and throughout Texas, including hotels and fly drive holidays.

Austin is also a growing tech hub, with businesses including Apple, Tesla, Facebook, IBM and Oracle all opening bases there – earning the city the nickname Silicon Hills. This booming region is a key focus for Virgin Atlantic and its joint venture partners.

Delta Air Lines offers connections from Austin to 10 US cities – Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Raleigh Durham and New York. KLM is also launching three-times-weekly services from Amsterdam to Austin on 28 March 2022, offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and Europe.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this new service to Austin, Texas. With an impressive food, arts and music scene, we know it’s a destination our customers will love to explore,” Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic said. “The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years since our first flight to New York City in 1984. Since US borders opened to UK travellers on 8 November, it feels extra special to be launching new flying, especially to the fantastic city of Austin.

Virgin Atlantic

“There are so many synergies between Virgin Atlantic and the city of Austin. We love their philosophy and desire to celebrate local brands, businesses and communities and we cannot wait to welcome customers, both existing and new onboard, flying them safely to explore this fabulously quirky city.”

Virgin Atlantic will also offer 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each Austin flight. This fast cargo service will offer new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods such as high-tech products and e-commerce between prime markets in the UK and US.

Flights go on sale from Wednesday 12 January, with return Economy fares starting from £409 per person.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and start making your plans.

