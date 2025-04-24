Virgin Atlantic to launch daily flights to Seoul from March 2026

Virgin Atlantic is expanding eastward once again—this time to Seoul, South Korea, with brand new daily direct flights launching on 29 March 2026. Whether you're planning your next adventure, reconnecting with loved ones, or heading there for business, this new route offers a seamless and stylish way to explore one of Asia’s most captivating capitals.

Why Seoul? A city that has it all

Seoul is a dynamic, forward-looking city that effortlessly blends history and innovation. From ancient palaces and peaceful temples to high-tech districts and cutting-edge fashion, it’s a destination that offers something for every type of traveller.

The city has fast become a global cultural hotspot, thanks to the worldwide popularity of Korean music, cinema, and cuisine. With this new route, Virgin Atlantic customers will have direct access to the heart of the Korean Wave, plus all the energy, creativity, and flavour that makes Seoul so unique.

More connections across Asia and Australasia

Virgin Atlantic’s entry into South Korea opens up even more opportunities for global travel. In partnership with Korean Air through the SkyTeam alliance, customers will benefit from easy onward connections to over 15 cities in South Korea, as well as to key destinations across:

Japan – including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and more

Australia and New Zealand – with links to Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland

Southeast Asia – including Vietnam and Hong Kong

This marks a major milestone in Virgin Atlantic’s continued growth across Asia, following recent route launches to Dubai, the Maldives, and additional services to India.

Flying in style on the Dreamliner

The new Seoul service will be operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering passengers a comfortable, fuel-efficient journey, alongside Virgin Atlantic’s signature onboard service. Whether you're flying in Economy, Premium or Upper Class, you can look forward to thoughtful touches, world-class entertainment, and great food and drink.

Booking opens soon

Tickets for flights to Seoul will be available to book from 14 May 2025 via virginatlantic.com and Virgin Red. It’s the perfect time to start planning your next big trip.