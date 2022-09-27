Virgin Atlantic to join SkyTeam alliance

Virgin Atlantic is to become the newest member of global airline alliance SkyTeam in early 2023.

Virgin Atlantic will be SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services to and from London Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

The move means customers will benefit from a consistent, seamless customer experience across more than a thousand global destination. And there’ll be more opportunities to earn and redeem points across member airlines, and access to a network of 760 airport lounges across six continents.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will enjoy significant benefits from day one, with a global expanse of the loyalty offering. Virgin Atlantic Silver Card holders will be recognised as SkyTeam Elite Members, and Gold Card members will become Elite Plus. This comes with loads of benefits, including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding.

Virgin Atlantic

It’s also great news for Virgin Red members as their Virgin Points will take them even further. All they need to do is connect their Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts.

Virgin Atlantic is already the founding member of a Joint Venture partnership with SkyTeam members Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM. The four partners are co-located at London Heathrow’s Terminal 3, alongside existing SkyTeam members Aeromexico and China Eastern, providing customers with smooth airside transits and the most convenient connections times possible.

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic, commented: “At Virgin Atlantic we strive to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers and SkyTeam shares that customer first ethos. 2022 marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines. It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximised loyalty benefits.”

Virgin Atlantic

Kristin Colvile, SkyTeam CEO, added: “Virgin Atlantic shares SkyTeam’s values, caring for our customers, our employees and the world in which they live, and we are excited to have them as part of the SkyTeam family. As a member of SkyTeam, Virgin Atlantic will benefit from increased opportunities to expand its global network through partnerships and synergies, while giving customers more opportunities to earn miles and enjoy the service Virgin Atlantic is known for.”

Virgin Atlantic already has codeshare agreements in place with Aeromexico and Middle East Airlines. And there’s possibility that more codeshares could happen with other SkyTeam members. Agreements are already in place with all SkyTeam members to make customers’ lives easier with one touch point and a seamless journey on one ticket.

