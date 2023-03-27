Virgin Atlantic launches codeshare with Korean Air

Good news for Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red members, your Virgin Points can now get you even further with Virgin Atlantic’s new codeshare agreement with Korean Air.

Customers can now book through Virgin Atlantic to travel with Korean Air from London Heathrow to Incheon Airport in South Korea’s capital, Seoul. From June, customers will be able to connect via Incheon to a variety of destinations throughout Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re pleased to launch a codeshare with Korean Air, as we know such agreements bring an array of benefits to our customers. As one of Asia’s major carriers, Virgin Atlantic customers can benefit from its extensive route network, that will offer more choice throughout Asia and Australasia.

Virgin Atlantic

“Our enrolment into SkyTeam, of which Korean Air is a founding member, enhances customers benefits further. Our Flying Club members can enjoy SkyPriority benefits at both London Heathrow and Seoul Incheon as well as earning and redeeming miles across Korean Air’s network.”

The codeshare with Korean Air is a first step towards Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seoul and will enhance the airline’s network in Asia. From May, services to Shanghai, China, will resume, alongside an expanded codeshare with IndiGo throughout India and beyond.

Korean Air is one of the founding members of the SkyTeam alliance, which Virgin Atlantic joined in March 2023. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will be able to take advantage of SkyPriority services at Seoul Incheon, including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding.

