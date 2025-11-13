Virgin Atlantic Holidays brings the world home for Christmas

This winter, the festive spirit has a boarding pass. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is sprinkling some magic over one of the UK’s signature winter experiences in London – Skate at Somerset House. Returning as the event’s headline partner, the team is bringing a world of wonder and warmth to the ice. Unveiling a world-inspired Christmas tree and a first-of-its-kind pop up Clubhouse lounge - skaters can travel the world with their feet firmly on the ground. Think Mexican margaritas and New York inspired martini’s from Virgin Atlantic’s lounges all around the world.

At the heart of the ice rink stands a 40-foot Christmas tree where each ornament tells a story - from glittering baubles collected in Las Vegas to hand-painted treasures from the Caribbean. So long as your skating skills permit, make sure you look up! It’s a reminder that that wherever we’ve travelled, the best souvenirs are the memories we bring home.

Once you’re feeling sufficiently nostalgic and warm inside, it’s time to warm up on the outside at the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse (no passport required). Tucked rink-side in Somerset House, the lounge is designed to warm your cockles and fuel your inner explorer - without any turbulence or queues at the security line.

Partnering with the likes of Hambledon, Fever-Tree, Cygnet Gin and Pantalones Tequila, it’s a first-class fusion of British brilliance and international flair. Twinings brings the steamy comforts - from spicy chais to green tea glow-ups - while snacks like Truffle Parmesan Popcorn and Savour Smiths Bloody Mary crisps immediately transport you airside.

This year, Virgin Atlantic is bringing the world home for Christmas. So whether you’re gliding across the ice-rink or just dreaming of your next getaway - Virgin Atlantic is helping you feel the festive magic all across the globe.

