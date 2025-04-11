Virgin Atlantic - Be a Rainbow in the Clouds

Virgin Atlantic’s latest campaign, Be a Rainbow in the Clouds, is inspired by the powerful words of Maya Angelou: “I’ve had clouds, but I’ve had so many rainbows.” Featuring rare archival audio of the legendary poet, the campaign is a vibrant celebration of travel as an opportunity to embrace the world and all of our differences with an open heart and an open mind.

Capturing Virgin Atlantic crew and customers moving through the world with confidence, kindness, and flair, the campaign moves beyond the airline to highlight the possibilities of where Virgin Atlantic can take you. The campaign invites travellers to explore new cultures, flavours, and experiences, with Virgin Atlantic’s unmistakable spirit guiding the way.

Because travel isn’t just about where you go – it’s about how you see the world.

The campaign coincides with a bold takeover of London’s Bond Street tube station, where lucky commuters will have the chance to pack their bags and fly to New York this weekend for a spontaneous adventure.

