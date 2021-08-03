Virgin Atlantic announces new route to the Bahamas

If you’ve been dreaming of sun, sand and swimming in the sea (with pigs!) – then pack your bags because Virgin Atlantic has announced its new route to the Bahamas.

Virgin Atlantic will be flying twice a week from London Heathrow to the Bahamas from November, with tickets going on sale from 11 August 2021.

With 16 major islands surrounded by the world’s clearest waters, the Bahamas is an unrivalled destination boasting beautiful white sand beaches, sailing adventures, fishing and diving as well as Exuma’s world-famous swimming pigs.

The airline is also ramping up services to Barbados, with five flights per week from Manchester and 11 per week from Heathrow.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to add the Bahamas to our ever-expanding portfolio of Caribbean destinations. We are seeing a real demand from our customers for luxury holidays in the sun with Brits keen to escape on their next adventure after a difficult year.”

Virgin Atlantic is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expects to restart Tobago and Havana, Cuba in the upcoming months.

The airline also recently announced the first direct service from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines that will begin in October 2021.

Juha added: “As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers onboard flying to our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit loved ones.”

