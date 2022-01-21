Virgin Atlantic announces new partnership with LATAM Airlines

South American adventures are even easier to book now, thanks to Virgin Atlantic’s new codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines.

Customers can now book through Virgin Atlantic to travel from London Heathrow direct to São Paulo, as well as connecting onwards to 12 domestic airports in Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis. Plus customers flying to London from São Paulo will have the option to connect to Virgin Atlantic’s destinations including Tel Aviv, Delhi and Hong Kong.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this new codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines,” said Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen. “As we recover from the pandemic, partnerships are more important than ever, and we look forward to building on the incredibly successful interline relationship we have had in place for a number of years. We also see opportunities beyond Brazil and look forward to expanding our relationship even further to serve destinations throughout South America including Peru and Colombia.

“This new partnership aims to respond to the large, fast-growing demand for leisure travellers looking to enjoy new experiences after a challenging 20 months. We know there is pent up demand for long-haul travel and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard on their way to exploring these exciting and vibrant Brazilian cities.”

Shutterstock

São Paulo is a great city to add to your Brazilian travels. It has some of the country’s best restaurants – 70% of Brazil’s Michelin stars have been awarded to restaurants in São Paulo. But even beyond the most famous spots, there are some great places to be discovered.

São Paulo also has some great culture to offer, with some incredible art galleries and museums. You shouldn’t miss the opportunity to visit the São Paulo Museum of Art or the Pinacoteco do Estado – they are home to some of Brazil’s best art. And if you’re a football fan, the football museum at Pacaembu is a must-see.

São Paulo is the commercial capital of Brazil and Virgin Atlantic is hoping to see business bookings with its new codeshare agreement. Juha added: “As global economies gradually recover from the impact of the pandemic, we also expect to capture demand from corporate travel heading to São Paulo as well as other key business hubs in South America.”

