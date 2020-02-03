Virgin Atlantic, Air France, KLM and Delta launch joint venture

Virgin Atlantic has launched a new joint venture with Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

The four airlines will offer customers a range of reciprocal benefits – from competitive fares to enhanced frequent flyer opportunities and access to more destinations between North America, Europe and the UK.

The new partnership will provide fliers with more convenient flight schedules and a shared goal of ensuring a smooth and consistent travel experience, whichever airline people fly with. Customers can expect award-winning service, top-tier business class and complementary food, drink and seat-back entertainment in all cabins on transatlantic flights.

Starting from February 13th, enhanced customers benefits will kick in meaning that loyalty programme members will be able to earn and use miles and tier benefits on flights with any airline – whether that’s a transatlantic trip, a flight within Europe or a domestic US journey. This will also give them more opportunity to move through loyalty card tiers. Eligible elite loyalty programme customers will enjoy priority boarding and the chance to relax and refuel in more than 100 airport lounges when travelling internationally.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: “Customers are at the heart of this expanded joint venture with our partners Delta, Air France and KLM, where seamless connections, a greater range of flights, unrivalled customer service and increased frequent flyer benefits will reinforce its position as the choice passengers most love to fly. One of the pillars of our strategy is successfully collaborating with our partners. Combining our strengths, our network, and our people allows us to achieve more together.”

Other highlights include:

Up to 341 peak daily transatlantic services, covering the top 10 routes

Onward connection opportunities to 238 cities in North America, 98 in Europe and 16 in the UK

A choice of 110 non-stop transatlantic routes

The enhanced network will also be available to cargo customers and built around the carriers’ hubs in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, Paris, Seattle and Salt Lake City. It will create convenient non-stop or one-stop connections to every corner of North America, Europe and the UK.

The customer benefits launching this month are just the start. More initiatives will be rolled out later this year, including more codeshare routes, aligning schedules to reduce connection times and smoothing the airport experience from check-in to baggage claim.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.