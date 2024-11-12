Vámanos! Virgin Atlantic returns to Mexico with new flights to Cancun

Virgin Atlantic is returning to Cancun, Mexico, with the launch of three weekly direct flights between London Heathrow and Cancun. The service will begin on October 19, 2025. Travellers looking for a taste of Mexico’s sun, culture, and history can now enjoy the only direct route from London Heathrow to Cancun, flying aboard the Airbus A350-1000.

The new service will also offer seamless flight connections with Aeromexico and LATAM Airlines providing onward travel options across Central and South America. So, whether you’re planning on jetting off to cities like Mexico City, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Lima or simply staying put in Cancun, Virgin Atlantic has got you covered.

Unveiling Mexico’s Splendour: Beach, Culture, and Adventure

Cancun and the wider Riviera Maya region have long been a top choice for travel l ers. With this new service, Virgin Atlantic passengers can access world-class beaches, lively nightlife, Mayan ruins, and eco-tourism experiences. From the resorts of Playa del Carmen to the peaceful allure of Tulum, the options for exploration are boundless. Virgin Atlantic Holidays has curated all-inclusive packages from boutique luxury to family-friendly resorts. Activities also includes renowned sites such as Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Shutterstock

Virgin Red: Earn and Spend Virgin Points on your way to Mexico

With the launch of this new route, Virgin Red members have more options to earn and redeem Virgin Points. Passengers booking flights to Cancun through Virgin Atlantic can earn Points on different touchpoints their journey -from flights and holiday packages to onboard purchases. Virgin Red members can also redeem their Points for an array of exclusive perks, upgrades, and unique experiences. For those booking a holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, additional Points can be earned, enhancing every step of the travel experience.

How to Book

Tickets for the Cancun service will go on sale on December 4, 2024. The flights, operating three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, are scheduled to depart from London Heathrow at 10:10 a.m., arriving in Cancun at 4:15 p.m. Return flights leave Cancun at 6:45 p.m., landing in London Heathrow the following morning at 9:05 a.m. Lead-in fares start at £562 per person for a round trip in Economy, offering affordable access to paradise.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays will also launch holiday packages on November 12, 2024. Travel l ers can book seven-night stays in the Riviera Maya from £1,799 per person, including round-trip flights, all-inclusive accommodations, and local excursions.

Virgin Atlantic’s return to Mexico brings a blend of premium service, seamless connectivity, and rewarding travel experiences to passengers eager to explore the magic of Cancun and beyond. Whether relaxing by the beach in Playa del Carmen or exploring ancient ruins, Virgin Atlantic is here to make it happen.