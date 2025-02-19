Unlock even more rewards with a bigger boarding bonus

For a limited time only, the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®† unlocks even more adventures with an enhanced Boarding Bonus of 60,000 Virgin Points. Customers who apply for the card between 18 February and 31 March 2025 will earn a whopping 60,000 bonus Virgin Points (compared to the usual 40,000 points) when they spend $3,000 in the first 90 days of opening their account*. That’s 50% more points and a whole lot of adventures waiting to happen.

60,000 Virgin Points can get you a heap of rewards with Virgin Red, including:

Flights across the pond, with economy flights from New York to London starting from 6,000 Virgin Points one way*.

Hotel stays at Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, London and New York, with Reward Stays starting from 25,000 Virgin Points.

Date nights with Virgin Experience Gifts including a sunset slot at the Empire State Building and dinner for two (31,000 points), a romantic gondola cruise through Coronado Cays for two (15,000 points), or a Brooklyn Bridge Bike Tour for two (12,000 points).

Or customers can save points for a bigger adventure, like epic cruises with Virgin Voyages starting at 149,000 points for a 4-night Caribbean sailing, or unforgettable stays at Virgin Limited Edition properties, starting at 100,000 points for 2-night stays at Mont Rochelle in South Africa or Son Bunyola Hotel in Mallorca.

Virgin Red is Virgin’s rewards club that brings together the best of Virgin travel, so members can earn on their everyday spending to save for an extraordinary travel experience or an everyday treat – there's something for everyone.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The Virgin Red Rewards Card turns every dollar you spend into Virgin Points, and it’s bursting with benefits*:

Personal perks: Earn your choice of up to two perks each cardholder year, including companion seats from Virgin Atlantic, reward nights from Virgin Hotels or we'll pick up your bar tab up to $300 on Virgin Voyages. Spend $15,000 in a year to choose one Personal Perk, or $30,000 to choose two. Frequent flyer, regular retreater, or seasoned sailor? You can pick the same perk twice if you'd like.

Earn Tier Points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: You could arrive at Silver or Gold tier sooner. Earn 25 Tier Points for every $2,500 of qualifying spend, up to a maximum 50 Tier Points every month.

Make it a long weekend: Book two nights, get your third night free annually at participating Virgin Hotels properties.

And did we mention the annual card fee is just $99? Big rewards. Small price.

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red, says: “We’re thrilled to offer our members an even bigger Boarding Bonus when they sign up for the Virgin Red Rewards Card. A bigger bonus means even bigger rewards, so members can fast-track their way to flights to dream destinations, stylish hotel stays or unforgettable cruises.”

“Synchrony’s work with Virgin Red is focused on collaboration and innovation to help travellers achieve their vacation dreams through access to financing and rewards,” said Bart Schaller, EVP and CEO, Digital, Synchrony. “With this promotion, we’re excited to offer the ability to unlock unique benefits across the many experiences the Virgin brand has to offer.”

Terms apply. Please see here for full details.

† The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard is only available to applicants 18 or older who have an address in the United States. This communication is exempt from the general restriction under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is made or directed only at persons outside the UK and within the USA.