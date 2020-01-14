Ultrafast speed boost for Virgin Media customers

Virgin Media has kickstarted 2020 with a free speed boost for broadband customers.

More than a million customers will benefit from a completely free speed boost to Virgin Media’s M100 broadband – meaning they’ll enjoy average broadband speeds of 108Mbps, around twice as fast as the UK average.

More than half a million of these customers will see their broadband speeds double – with some seeing their speeds increase fivefold. And the best part is, they won’t pay a penny more for their services. They’ll just receive a notification when their upgrade has been completed.

Annie Brooks, executive director of connectivity at Virgin Media, said: “We’re starting 2020 with a broadband bang by rewarding our loyal customers with this free speed upgrade so even more people can experience our ultrafast, future-proof connectivity.

“As the UK’s fastest widely available broadband provider, we want to banish buffering and let our customers live without limits so they can do everything they want to online, at the same time, without delay. Whether they’re streaming UHD movies on demand while downloading the latest game, or simply browsing the web, we’ve got our customers covered.”

Virgin Media’s ultrafast M100 connection makes downloading ultra-high definition 4K films, TV programmes, the latest computer ames and very large files quick and simple. With speeds that are around twice as fast as the UK average, users can download a HD film in just over seven minutes. Even downloading Fortnite on an Xbox is much quicker – users can expect to download the 31GB game in less than 45 minutes.

Virgin Media is committed to improving the UK’s broadband speed. Last year, the provider launched the UK’s fastest ever home broadband service with residents in and around Southampton, Manchester and Reading able to benefit from gigabit speeds. The Gig1 service offers connectivity up to 20 times faster than average broadband speed in the UK. By the end of 2021, 15 million homes in the UK will be able to benefit from the fastest broadband speeds.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.