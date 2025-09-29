Ultimate side hustle alert: We're looking for a Head of Yes

Life gets a lot more fun when you say yes.

Yes to adventures. Yes to the unexpected. Yes to the things that scare you.

At Virgin, we’ve been a ‘yes brand’ from day one. And now, we’re making things official. We’re looking for a Head of Yes to spend six months saying yes to the best experiences we have to offer.

What's the deal?

A £50,000 content creator contract for six months and six big adventures.

Saying yes to jet-setting with Virgin Atlantic, cruising with Virgin Voyages, adventuring with Virgin Experience Days, checking into Virgin Hotels, and luxe-ing out with Virgin Limited Edition. These are bucket-list, pinch me, too-good-to-be-true moments. Virgin style. We’ll cover your travel, your expenses (up to £10k), and even throw in a million Virgin Points, so you can invite others into the fun too.

Your content will be featured on Virgin and Virgin Red’s social channels.

What you’ll do

Every month, it’s a new adventure. Your role? Live it, capture it, and tell the story in your own way.

We’re talking TikToks, Instagram Reels, photos - the whole sha-bang. Just document your adventures in a fun, human, and unfiltered way. We don’t want glossy ads and staged perfection. We want the real highs, the stumbles, the laughter and the wow moments that come from saying yes.

What you’ll get

The unboxing: Every mission begins with a red parcel, and it’s never the same delivery twice. Inside is the clue that sparks the story.

The experience: From flights and hotels to voyages and surprises, you’ll live it out and capture it all as short-form, social-first content.

The content: You’ll take us on a behind-the-scenes journey showing what it means to say yes . The bloopers, the b-roll, the adrenaline rushes, and everything in-between.

The giveaway: Each mission ends with a Virgin Points giveaway that you’ll be part of - paying it forward and giving others the chance to live out your adventures too. The message spreads, and the yeses keep coming.

What we’re looking for

Someone who puts personality, passion, and positivity into everything they do. We want someone who can turn six very Virgin experiences into short-form, viral-worthy TikTok content that people want to watch, share and remember.

Enjoy a brilliant Virgin experience every month for six months.

Post content on your channels, with features on ours too.

How to apply

Post a TikTok about a time you said yes to an unforgettable experience or trip.

Make sure it’s full of personality. Explain why others should adopt a ‘ yes mindset’ too!

The juicier and more scroll-stopping, viral-inducing, the better.

Important: Tag #HeadOfYes so we can find you! That’s it. No CVs. No cover letters.

How we’ll pick our Head of Yes

Applications are open from 29 September – 10 November, 2025.

All applicants will be assessed on storytelling skills, creativity and personality. On 15 November we’ll announce a shortlist, the people who best capture the Virgin spirit.

If you’re shortlisted, you’ll need to say yes to your first Virgin experience on 24 November. It’s a one-day event in London, where you’ll meet the Virgin team and enjoy an experience on us.

The Head of Yes will then be revealed on our social channels that same week, 27 November.

Apply now on TikTok

Terms and Conditions

Terms apply. 18+ UK residents only. By submitting an application video, you agree to your video being reposted (in whole or in part) on Virgin channels. The Head of Yes role is not an employment relationship and is subject to the selected individual entering into a content creator agreement with Virgin Red.