Turn your home sale into a dream vacation with Virgin Red and RBN

Your next trip might be on the house (literally)

Virgin Red has teamed up with RBN Rewards to connect luxury real estate and travel rewards. The partnership means that individuals buying or selling property through an RBN Participating Agent can now convert their transaction into rewards with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club for members globally and with Virgin Red for US members. Whether it's a home in The US, Europe or the Caribbean, a single transaction can unlock some of the world’s most luxurious travel experiences and rewards.

Virgin Voyages

RBN members can now transfer RBN Reward Points at a 1:1 ratio into Virgin Points, opening the door to premium travel with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels Collection, and Virgin Voyages. The partnership provides access to Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, giving members a range of redemption options, from award-winning cruises and flights to exclusive private island escapes and luxury safaris.

With a standard earn rate of up to 1 point for every $2 in transaction value, and the ability to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio into Virgin Points, RBN members can unlock access to some of the most extraordinary rewards Virgin Red has to offer*:

An all-inclusive, seven-night escape for two on Necker Island, Virgin Limited Edition's private paradise in the British Virgin Islands (from 2,000,000 points).

A stay at Mahali Mzuri, Virgin Limited Edition's award-winning luxury safari camp in Kenya (from 330,000 points).

A five-night Caribbean voyage with Virgin Voyages, featuring Michelin-level dining and a private balcony with ocean views (from 310,000 points).

Experience the brand-new Clubhouse at LAX with an Upper Class ticket from Los Angeles to London on Virgin Atlantic (from 40,500 points one way).

Virgin Limited Edition

Or choose from an array of other rewards through the Virgin Red app, from exclusive experiences to everyday indulgences. And the best part? Virgin Points never expire.

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red, said: "This partnership with RBN brings together real estate and travel rewards in a bold way. Driven by innovation, a belief in putting customers first, and a shared commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences, RBN and Virgin can’t wait to see how members take advantage of this partnership. Together, we’re enabling property buyers and sellers to earn Virgin Points through high-value transactions, unlocking some of the most coveted rewards Virgin Red has to offer. This collaboration with RBN is redefining what loyalty looks like, turning milestone moments into unforgettable travel experiences."

If you're buying or selling a home, this is your chance to make your move go even further with Virgin Red. From luxury safaris to hammock-side views, start planning where your next home could take you.

* Rewards are subject to availability. Terms apply. US Virgin Red memberships required for transfers into Virgin Red.