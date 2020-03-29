Turn unwanted books into charity donations with Virgin Money Giving

Virgin Money Giving has teamed up with World of Books Group and Ziffit to help charities raise some much needed funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

World of Books Group is the UK’s biggest retailer of second hand books. Thanks to their partnership with Virgin Money Giving, people can now donate to charity directly from their Ziffit service.

To donate, all you need to do is enter the details of your unwanted books, computer games or DVDs on Ziffit. You’ll be given a cash value, which you can donate via Virgin Money Giving directly to your chosen charity. All of the funds will go directly to your charity and if you’re a UK taxpayer that can be bolstered by an additional 25 per cent in Gift Aid too.

Jo Barnett, executive director at Virgin Money Giving, said: “Our partnership will help drive additional donations and support sustainable trading at a time when both are greatly needed. We will work together to help fundraisers and organisations raise new money for charities through the donation of books and media. This is a unique way for donors to be able to give extra by donating their unwanted books and media especially when they can do this from the comfort of their own home.”

Charities, regardless of size, will be able to benefit from the partnership by recycling unwanted books, games and DVDs. This will provide a new and, in some cases, vital income stream for those who operate without a retail network. And the best part? Packages can be collected from your doorstep so you can raise money without even leaving your home.

Visit Virgin Money Giving to find out more.