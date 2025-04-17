Trading things for thrills: Brits choose memories over material goods

As we head into the Easter break, new research reveals Brits are putting their money where their memories are, with two thirds (62%) saying they get more long-term happiness from experiences than from material possessions.

As the appetite for unforgettable moments grows, Virgin Red – Virgin’s rewards club – is opening the door to extraordinary experiences for its members, from VIP concert tickets to flights, holiday and once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Luke Dyson - O2

In the past year, a third of Brits have spent more on experiences than on physical items, with the top motivations being creating special memories (68%), escaping the daily routine (47%) and connecting with others (39%).

With experiences clearly taking priority, it’s no surprise that Brits are dreaming big. Topping the nation’s bucket list are seeing the Northern Lights (36%), going on a cruise (23%) and flying first class (22%). And for Gen Z (aged 18–24), attending a VIP concert (25%) is a top aspiration.

Virgin Red makes these dreams a reality, offering members exclusive access to extraordinary rewards – from Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Voyages cruises and Virgin Hotels stays to unforgettable experiences.

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer at Virgin, said: “People are craving experiences more than ever – the kind that make you smile, create memories and bring us closer together. Virgin Red is all about turning everyday spending into something unforgettable. Whether it's that bucket list trip or a family day out, we're here to help people unlock more of what they love.”

Virgin Experience Days

Members can also cut the cost of rail travel by using Virgin Points to discount train tickets brought through Virgin Trains Ticketing – making adventures across the UK even easier. To date, travellers have saved more than £2 million by using Virgin Points to pay for all or some of their train fare and by using Virgin Trains Ticketing’s split ticket feature. On top of this, passengers will earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent on any train booked through Virgin Trains Ticketing – which can go towards future train travel or hundreds of rewards on Virgin Red.