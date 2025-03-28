Time to reLAX: Virgin Atlantic's brand-new Clubhouse at LAX has opened its doors

The new Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport is open for business, pleasure, wellness and everything in-between.

The Clubhouse caters to LA’s health and wellness culture, with thoughtful touches to help guests relax and unwind before their flights. Located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the Clubhouse is a multi-sensory experience with exclusive amenities and spaces that soothe the senses.

Paying homage to La La Land, the lounge is draped with local art and sunset-inspired lighting to create a sense of calm. Day-to-night transitional lighting helps to align circadian rhythms, encouraging mindfulness and a restful journey ahead on the airline’s three overnight flights to London Heathrow.

Take a sneak peek inside the Clubhouse with Emmy-award winner Alan Cumming.

The LAX Clubhouse is the sixth addition to Virgin Atlantic’s growing portfolio. Here’s a closer look at some of the exclusive experiences inside:

The Ruby Room is a Hollywood-inspired space with its own cinema and a place where guests can relax, work, and dine.

The Royal Box is a destination for VIPs, featuring adjustable mood lighting and a secret menu.

The Zen Den is an immersive space with relaxation, movement and mindfulness sessions powered by the FORME Studio, an award-winning smart fitness mirror. A unique way to wind down, refresh, refocus or reenergise before crossing the Atlantic in style. Guests can explore three exclusive categories – Mind, Body, and Spirit – each offering a selection of guided sessions from FORME’s extensive library. The experience begins with a personalized welcome video from Virgin Atlantic founder, Sir Richard Branson, setting the stage for a curated experience.

The Wing is where to go if you need to focus. It has acoustically sealed work pods with a nod to Virgin Records’ legacy.

Spaces throughout invite cozy collaboration for those looking to get some work done before they depart. In whatever way guests choose to spend their time, they can stay connected throughout, with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and plenty of places to plug in.

When it’s time to spruce up, you’ll find shower and body products from Flamingo Estate’s Garden Essentials collection, which are made from natural ingredients and sourced from a network of farms using regenerative practices.

When it comes to dining, guests can access table service from every seat. Think signature dishes and wholesome options that cater to all dietary needs – tuna poke bowls, California rolls, tofu pho, Californian fig salads and more. The self-serve brasserie will dish up convenient and nourishing bites like a Mediterranean quinoa salad, raw vegetables and hummus, citrus kale salad, and trail mix.

The Clubhouse beverage menu features low and no-alcohol offerings like TRIP Mindful Blend. The drink is designed to promote sleep and wellness – combining lion’s mane, magnesium, ashwagandha and L-theanine with an infusion of nature’s botanicals.

For those in the mood for a harder nightcap, cocktails crafted by an in-house mixologist include the Twisted Angel, created specifically for LA locals.

So, why such a serious focus on serenity? A survey by Virgin Atlantic found that 44% of Americans are anxious about getting good rest on a flight, and 59% use stories, podcasts, or meditations to unwind before they travel. As Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented:

LA is a global hub for wellness, and this new Clubhouse caters uniquely to that mindset in a way that only Virgin Atlantic can. Who else has a Zen Den and Alan Cumming reading a bedtime story in The Royal Box? It is so us to add a little fun and flair, our awesome team can’t wait to pamper our LA guests before they cross the Atlantic in style.

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX is currently open daily from 11:30am PDT. Find more details here.

