Thousands of runners take on the virtual 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon
With the assistance of a new app, powered by TCS, runners’ tracked their own progress across the 26.2 miles. Those who completed the distance in the time allocated will receive a finisher’s T-shirt and medal to commemorate their incredible accomplishment.
The format of the 40th Race was unique this year due to Covid-19 - the majority or runners tracking their efforts virtually and roughly 100 elite runners running a new route around St James’s Park in a secure biosphere environment.
Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, said: “We are delighted and incredibly proud to have held this event during a worldwide pandemic. We have inspired 45,000 people from around the world to take part in their own challenge, their own 26.2 miles, and to do it their way.
“We wanted to give people a lift. The spirit of the London Marathon is about bringing people together. We couldn’t get them together in reality, but we have brought them together as a community.
“The individual stories and achievements have been incredible, and we believe The 40th Race will live long in the memory. It truly has been a beacon of light in the darkness.”
This year's Virgin Money London Marathon runners have raised more than £16.1 million for thousands of charities via Virgin Money Giving (VMG).
